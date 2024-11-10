iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.82 and last traded at $50.90. 1,671 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

