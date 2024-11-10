iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 41,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 30,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

