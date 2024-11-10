iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 41,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 30,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.