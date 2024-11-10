iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.38 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

