iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $911,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

