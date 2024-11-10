iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 80,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 35,870 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

