iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 174,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 70,182 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $52.13.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.