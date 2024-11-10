iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 174,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 70,182 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $52.13.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.