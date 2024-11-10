iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $73.81. 7,529,364 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

