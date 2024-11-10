iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Raised by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. 15,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

