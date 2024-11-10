IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRS
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.