IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 227,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,120. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

