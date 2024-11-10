Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after buying an additional 232,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $33.70. 3,474,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

