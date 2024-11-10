International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Cut by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $938,486 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.96.

International Paper Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

