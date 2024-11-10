Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

