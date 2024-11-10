Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.