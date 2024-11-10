Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,110.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 76,427,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,260,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

