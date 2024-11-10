Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $581,965.17 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,738.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WBS stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

