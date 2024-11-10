Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $581,965.17 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,738.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

