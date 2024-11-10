Insider Selling: SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Director Sells $210,080.00 in Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.8 %

SWI stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 732.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

