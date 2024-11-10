Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

RYTM opened at $67.33 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 286.94% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

