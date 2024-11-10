Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $406,646.46 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,322.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35.
- On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of PLTR opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $58.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
