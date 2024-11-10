Insider Selling: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Sells $34,986.60 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,476.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

