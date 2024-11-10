Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Sells $249,679.94 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $593,293.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $171.64 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.79.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.