Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) CEO John Wasson sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 29th, John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $171.64 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.28 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth $342,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

