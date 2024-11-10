Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $331,050.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
