Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $331,050.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

