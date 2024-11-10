Insider Selling: First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) CEO Sells $1,952,400.00 in Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,327.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $404.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

