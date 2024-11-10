Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 27,171 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $165,743.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at $937,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ardelyx Price Performance
ARDX stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 375.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
