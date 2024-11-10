Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 27,171 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $165,743.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at $937,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 375.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.