Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $126,534.33 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,170,615 shares in the company, valued at $427,064,494.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BIGZ opened at $7.75 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.