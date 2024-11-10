Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $126,534.33 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,170,615 shares in the company, valued at $427,064,494.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.
- On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.
- On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.
- On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.
- On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.
- On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.
- On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
BIGZ opened at $7.75 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
