Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.41 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 773.50 ($10.07). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 789.50 ($10.28), with a volume of 693,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.88, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 725.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,020.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

