Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,361 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $931,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4304 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

