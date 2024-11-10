iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.50.

iA Financial stock opened at C$127.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.25. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$80.95 and a twelve month high of C$134.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total transaction of C$130,600.00. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

