HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.22 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.22 ($0.35), with a volume of 2757490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.39. The company has a market capitalization of £35.23 million, a P/E ratio of 455.83 and a beta of -0.08.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

