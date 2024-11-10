Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.
Hudson’s Bay Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson’s Bay
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.