HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $740.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $625.00 to $740.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.26.

HUBS traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $656.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,530. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.70, a PEG ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $8,533,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

