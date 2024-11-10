HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $750.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.26.

HubSpot stock traded up $11.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $656.56. 947,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,530. HubSpot has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.83. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,431.70, a PEG ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $2,552,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

