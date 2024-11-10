HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.07 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 8.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $162,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,820,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 543,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 395,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

CBRE stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $137.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

