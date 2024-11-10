HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.