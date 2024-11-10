HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $408.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $282.59 and a 12-month high of $408.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

