Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.43 and its 200-day moving average is $257.12. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.92 and a 52-week high of $290.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

