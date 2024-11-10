Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.5 %

CLX opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $169.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

