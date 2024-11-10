Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $342,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after acquiring an additional 166,798 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 102.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
