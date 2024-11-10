Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,822 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $297.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average is $271.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

