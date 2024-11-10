Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

