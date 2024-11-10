Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Issues Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Holley updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Holley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.