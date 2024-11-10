Holley Inc. Issues 8-K Filing Regarding Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Holley Inc. recently filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting its financial results and operational highlights for the third quarter ending on September 29, 2024. The report includes an outlook and guidance for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Get alerts:

In the report, Holley Inc. announced that on November 8, 2024, it issued a press release detailing the aforementioned information. This press release is furnished with the 8-K filing as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated therein by reference. The company stressed that the information contained in the report, including the press release, is furnished and is not to be considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It also clarified that the information is not incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933, except as specifically referenced in such filings.

Additionally, Holley Inc. confirmed that it is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. The report also mentioned that the company has not elected to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided under the Exchange Act.

The 8-K filing further included details regarding the securities registered by Holley Inc., such as common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share under the trading symbol HLLY on the New York Stock Exchange, as well as warrants that are each exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share under the trading symbol HLLY WS on the New York Stock Exchange.

Under Item 2.02, Holley Inc. disclosed the results of its operations and financial condition, along with the press release issued on November 8, 2024. The filing also included information related to financial statements and exhibits, with Exhibit 99.1 being the press release in question and Exhibit 104 being the Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL.

The 8-K filing was signed by Jesse Weaver, the Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc., on behalf of the company, as mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The completion of this filing provides stakeholders and investors with a comprehensive update on Holley Inc.’s financial standing and operational performance.

This news article is based on the 8-K filing submitted by Holley Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Holley’s 8K filing here.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories