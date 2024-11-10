Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $30,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 250,925 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 189,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 556,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 0.64. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,436,552.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

