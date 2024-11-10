Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $127,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $4,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,626,644.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $4,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,644.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,458 shares of company stock valued at $36,455,841 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

