Holistic Planning LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Holistic Planning LLC cut its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

