Holistic Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Holistic Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 78,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $831.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $896.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.