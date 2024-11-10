High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.58, with a volume of 33996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$400.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.89.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million. On average, analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

