Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE HPE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.04. 14,164,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,446,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

