Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 674,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,018.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $266,280 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

