Head-To-Head Analysis: Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 70.70 -$4.62 million ($0.60) -5.48 Wellness Center USA $660,000.00 0.06 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has higher revenue and earnings than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals -817.16% -172.07% -141.17% Wellness Center USA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lipella Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.21%. Given Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lipella Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

