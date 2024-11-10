HC Wainwright Lowers Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target to $41.00

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNAC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 80,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,993. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

